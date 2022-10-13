Hague will make his season debut Thursday against the Blackhawks, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Hague held out most of training camp in a contract dispute before finally inking a three-year deal Monday. He will be paired with Zach Whitecloud to start the season on the third unit. He had four goals and 14 points in 52 games last season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Lifted from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Skates, not playing Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Signs three-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Won't be with team to start camp•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Moves to long-term injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Deemed week-to-week•