Hague was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Hague has only missed four games this season, so there's a good chance he's back on the active roster for Wednesday's game versus the Blues. He's posted 14 points, 63 hits and 48 blocked shots in 33 outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Lights lamp in blowout win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Shipped to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back up to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Descends to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Productive outing Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Notches assist in win•