Hague logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers.

The helper was Hague's first in two games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. Hague also saw a season-high 22:09 of ice time, as the Golden Knights were without Alex Pietrangelo (upper body), Zach Whitecloud (upper body) and Ben Hutton (upper body). For the season, Hague has two points, 11 shots on net, 19 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 11 appearances in a bottom-four role.