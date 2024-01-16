Hague posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Hague snapped a 10-game point drought when he assisted on Mark Stone's first-period marker. The 25-year-old Hague plays as a mostly physical presence in a bottom-four role. He has eight points, 58 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 43 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 contests this season. The physicality could be a boost in deep fantasy formats.