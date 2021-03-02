Hague scored a goal on his only shot and contributed three hits in a 5-4 overtime win over Minnesota.

Hague unleashed a rocket of a one-timer off of a Vegas faceoff win, pulling the Golden Knights to within 4-3 with 7:20 left in regulation. It was just the second goal of the year for Hague, who last found the back of the net Feb. 5. The 22-year-old rearguard has six points with a plus-6 rating through 15 games.