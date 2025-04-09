Hague (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche.
Hague is set to miss a game for the first time since November. Alex Pietrangelo (illness) is also out, so Ben Hutton and Kaedan Korczak will play on defense for the Golden Knights. Hague will try to be ready for Thursday's game versus the Kraken.
