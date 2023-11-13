Hague (lower body) isn't expected to play in Tuesday's contest versus the Capitals, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hague will miss his six consecutive contest, though he hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's game in Montreal. He has picked up one goal, two assists, eight shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 10 hits in 10 appearances this season. With Hague unavailable, Ben Hutton has been filling in on the blue line for Vegas.