Hague posted an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Hague had the lone helper on Keegan Kolesar's first NHL goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Hague has surged with four points in his last five outings. He's up to a career-best 12 points in 27 contests in 2020-21. The Ontario native has added 40 shots on net, 53 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating while mainly working on the third pairing.