Hague posted an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Hague has collected two assists in his last three games, which accounts for all of his offense this season. The 23-year-old has added nine shots on net, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in eight appearances. He's working on the third pairing with no power-play usage, so Hague isn't a very strong fantasy option.