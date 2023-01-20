Hague picked up an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Hague has recorded two assists over seven games in January. With injuries still a problem for the Golden Knights's defense, he continues to see top-four minutes, though it might be a bit more than the 24-year-old can handle. He's up to 10 points, 61 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-4 rating through 45 outings this season.