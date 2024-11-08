Hague (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.

Hague last played Saturday, so this move can be retroactive to that date. That would rule him out for Friday's game against Seattle but still make it possible for him to be activated before Monday's tilt versus Carolina. Hague has a goal, 13 hits and 12 blocks in nine outings in 2024-25. When healthy, Hague might serve on the third pairing.