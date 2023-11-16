Hague (lower body) won't play Thursday versus Montreal and was put on the injured reserve list, per the NHL media site.
Hague hasn't played since Oct. 30, so he can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has a goal and three points in 10 contests this season. Ben Hutton has been playing regularly in Hague's absence and will remain in the lineup Thursday.
