Hague will not be available against the Stars for Game 1 on Wednesday due to a lower-body injury.
Hague was officially classified as day-to-day, so he could still be an option for Game 3 back in Dallas. Given the blueliner's 20-game pointless streak, few fantasy players figure to be overly concerned about the blueliner's status. In his stead, Alec Martinez will return to action after sitting out the previous contest as a healthy scratch.
