Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Packs bags for AHL
The Golden Knights assigned Hague to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
The team appears to like what they see out Hague considering they healthy scratched Deryk Engelland in Monday's win over the Blue Jackets, so it's confusing whey they sent him down a rank with three games remaining on the road trip. Hague has two assists in nine games this year. Hague should be back with the big club for Thursday's matchup against the Maple Leafs unless the Knights unless want to afford Jake Bischoff some NHL tread.
