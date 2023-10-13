Hague scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Hague helped out on Michael Amadio's opening goal in the first period, then scored the game-winner himself in the second. This was Hague's first multi-point effort in a regular-season game since he had a goal and an assist last Nov. 5 in Montreal. The 24-year-old defenseman has never exceeded 17 points in a campaign, but he's getting some extra playing time with Alec Martinez (upper body) and Zach Whitecloud (upper body) sidelined to start the season.