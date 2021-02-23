Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.

Hague earned the secondary helper on Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Hague, dating back to his three-point effort versus the Kings on Feb. 5. Working mostly on the third pairing now, Hague has five points, 18 shots on net, 28 hits and 15 blocked shots through 13 outings.