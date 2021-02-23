Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Avalanche.
Hague earned the secondary helper on Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Hague, dating back to his three-point effort versus the Kings on Feb. 5. Working mostly on the third pairing now, Hague has five points, 18 shots on net, 28 hits and 15 blocked shots through 13 outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Refining two-way game•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: First career three-point game•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Promted to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Heads to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sent down Tuesday•