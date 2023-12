Hague logged an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Hague has picked up two helpers over his last four games. He returned from a lower-body injury Nov. 19 and logged five scoreless outings before getting on the scoresheet. The defenseman remains in a bottom-four role, where he's picked up five points, 22 shots on net, 22 PIM, 21 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 19 appearances.