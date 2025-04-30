Hague notched an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Hague helped out on an overtime tally by Brett Howden. The helper was Hague's first point over five postseason games, and the defenseman has added seven shots on net, 11 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He had 12 points, 74 shots on net, 82 hits and 74 blocks over 68 regular-season appearances.