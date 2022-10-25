Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hague missed all of training camp while negotiating a new contract, and he also missed the season opener. That lost time in practice likely explains his slow start -- his assist Monday was his first point in six games this year. The 23-year-old has maintained a physical presence on the Golden Knights' third pairing, logging nine hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating, but he's unlikely to be a factor on the power play unless one of Shea Theodore or Alex Pietrangelo gets hurt.