Hague scored a goal on three shots, doled out five hits and served four PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Hague tallied an insurance goal at 17:54 of the second period. The 22-year-old blueliner is putting together a solid sophomore season in a limited role, with four goals, 13 points, 44 shots on net, 62 hits and 41 blocked shots through 30 contests. A second-round pick from 2017, Hague should eventually evolve into a steady defenseman in fantasy.