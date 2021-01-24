The Golden Knights reassigned Hague to the active roster Sunday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Hauge was shuffled to the taxi squad for Friday's game against Arizona, but he appears on track to return to the lineup. The 22-year-old has recorded one assist and two shots while averaging 15:36 of ice time in the two games he's suited up this season. With Cody Glass demoted to the taxi squad, expect the Golden Knights to roll with 12 forwards and six defensemen for Sunday's game against Arizona.