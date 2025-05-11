Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Hague set up a Nicolas Roy tally in the first period. The helper was Hague's second over nine playoff outings, as he continues to see third-pairing minutes this postseason. He's added 19 hits, 15 blocks, 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in the playoffs. Hague's physical play is a plus, but he's not a reliable source of offense.