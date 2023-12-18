Hague notched an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Hague has three helpers over his last nine games. The 25-year-old defenseman isn't one to put up large point totals while playing in a third-pairing role, though he's also exceeded 20 minutes of ice time in each of the last three games. For the year, Hague has six points, 35 shots, 40 blocks, 26 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 24 outings. His non-scoring production could make him an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats.