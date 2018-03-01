With his goal for OHL Mississauga on Wednesday, Hague became the first OHL defenseman since 1999-2000 to score 30 goals in a single season.

Keep in mind that this is a player that was drafted 34th overall by Vegas last June due to his size (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) and steadiness as opposed to his offensive production. It took Hague 59 games this season to reach the 30-goal mark. In comparison, he tallied 32 goals in 131 games over his previous two campaigns. It remains to be seen how much Hague will produce offensively as a pro, but it's clear the Golden Knights have another quality prospect on their hands. It's not out of the question that Hague is playing in the NHL this coming fall.