Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Reassigned to minors, again
Hague was dropped down to AHL Chicago on Monday.
Hague continues to yo-yo between leagues as the Golden Knights try to stay under the salary cap. The bueliner has played in 11 games for Vegas this season, in which he tallied two helpers, 13 shots and 16 PIM while averaging a mere 14:23 of ice time. While Hague figures to be recalled ahead of Wednesday's clash with Chicago, it will likely be as an emergency depth option rather than slotting into the lineup.
