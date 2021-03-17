Hague was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Hague had an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sharks, so this is likely a paper move. The 22-year-old has seen regular playing time on the Golden Knights' third pairing.
