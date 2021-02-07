Hague credits improved defense as the catalyst for his recent offensive surge, including a three-point effort against the Kings in Friday's 5-2 win, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights selected Hague 34th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. An imposing blueliner who is now listed at 6-foot-6 and 221 pounds, Hague physically dominated the OHL, amassing 148 points (67 goals, 81 assists) and 296 PIM over three regular seasons with Mississauga. With subsequent seasoning in the minors and rapid ascension to the NHL, Hague is developing into a strong top-level asset for the Golden Knights. "It's about getting (more confident) with defending," Hague said. "I don't ever feel intimidated or in awe, I'll say, with other teams' top lines. I feel I can defend a lot better this year, which has been something I'd tried to work on and an area of my game I thought needed improvement after last year."