Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Hague helped out on a Teddy Blueger tally in the second period. The 24-year-old Hague has a modest three assists with a plus-2 rating, 21 hits and 14 blocked shots through 11 outings in March. He's been a fixture on the third pairing this season with 15 points, 90 shots on net, 115 blocks, 104 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 70 games.