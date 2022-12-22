Hague posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Hague had a shot deflected in by Michael Amadio late in the third period. The assist was Hague's second through 11 games in December -- despite significant injuries on the Vegas blue line, he's seen only a slightly larger role and virtually no increase in offense. The 24-year-old has seven points, 43 shots on net, 41 hits, 58 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 34 appearances.