Hague (illness) is expected to miss Saturday's clash against Nashville, per Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas.

It will be Vegas' third straight game without Hague. He has five goals, 11 points, 40 PIM, 77 hits and 73 blocks in 66 appearances this season. Hague's next chance to play will come Tuesday in Calgary.

