Hague (lower body) is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Kings, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hague was ruled out for the Golden Knights' first three games of November after sustaining the injury. He's not ready to return yet, and he can be considered out indefinitely until he returns to practice.
