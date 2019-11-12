Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Right back with big club
The Golden Knights recalled Hague from AHL Chicago on Monday.
Hague is evidently going to continue to yo-yo between leagues to help Vegas stay under the salary cap, so each of his moves to the minors should be taken with a large grain of salt going forward. The 20-year-old rookie has picked up two helpers in 11 appearances with the big club this season.
