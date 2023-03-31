Hague scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Hague got the Golden Knights on the board at 16:55 of the first period. The 24-year-old defenseman ended March with four points in 15 games, which is his most productive month of the season. He's up to three goals, 16 points, 94 shots on net, 107 hits, 123 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 74 appearances.