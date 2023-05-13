Hague netted a goal in Vegas' 4-3 win over Edmonton in Game 5 on Friday.
Hague found the back of the net late in the second period to extend Vegas' lead to 4-2. It was his first goal and second point in 10 playoff appearances this year. It was also the 24-year-old defenseman's first career postseason game-winner.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Hands out assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Garners helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Ripples twine•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Registers assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Garners helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Snaps slump with assist•