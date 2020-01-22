Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sent down Tuesday
Hague was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Hague scored his first NHL goal in Tuesday's game against the Bruins, but he was returned to the minors following the contest. This move allows the defenseman to get some playing time while the Golden Knights are in their bye week.
