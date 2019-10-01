Hague was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hauge was battling with Jimmy Schuldt and Nick Holden to make the final roster, and as evidenced by this news, was unable to do so. The 20-year-old had a great season for the Wolves in 2018-19, putting up 32 points in 75 games and sported a plus-31 rating. The 2017 second-round pick has yet to make his NHL debut, but could be one of the first in line should injuries occur.