Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Sent to bus league
The Golden Knights reassigned Hague to AHL Chicago on Wednesday.
Hague has been a healthy scratch for three straight games and Nate Schmidt (lower body) is closing in on a return, so Vegas is no longer in need of his services as a depth defenseman. The 2017 second-round pick should see top-pairing minutes with Chicago.
