Hague recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Jets.

With the Golden Knights missing their top-three right-side defensemen, Hague was moved to his off-hand side to cover for their absence. He also saw a season-high 24:28 of ice time Tuesday, and his assist on Mark Stone's buzzer beater in the first period snapped Hague's nine-game drought. The 24-year-old blueliner is at one goal, five assists, 38 shots on net, 40 hits, 50 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 30 contests overall. Despite the bump in ice time, he's not being considered for power-play time, so his offense is likely to remain fairly low.