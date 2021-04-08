Hague was designated for the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Hague can go down to the taxi squad on off-days, and the Golden Knights have taken advantage with little salary-cap space to work with. The 22-year-old Hague has recorded 14 points through 34 games this year.
