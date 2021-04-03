Hague was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
Hague will likely be back on the active roster for Saturday's game versus the Wild. His move to the taxi squad Friday is probably to relieve some of the Golden Knights' salary cap problems.
