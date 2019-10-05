Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Shows grit in commanding win
Hague made his NHL debut Friday, accruing 10 PIM in a 5-1 road win over the Sharks.
Had it not been for a misconduct penalty incurred during a six-player scrum, Hague would've had more opportunities to help fantasy owners in his first top-level appearance. Still, the 20-year-old stacked 1:32 of power-play ice time against his 13:57 total, and the defenseman should be utilized by Vegas as long as Nate Schmidt (lower body) is out of commission.
