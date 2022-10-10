Hague signed a three-year contract with Vegas on Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Hague's new deal will carry an annual average value of $2,294,150. He missed all of training camp as an unsigned restricted free agent. In 52 games last year, Hague recorded four goals, 14 points, 116 shots on net, 80 blocks and 57 hits.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Won't be with team to start camp•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Moves to long-term injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Remains on shelf•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Still out Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Not traveling with team•