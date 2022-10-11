Hague (not injury related) was on the ice Tuesday, but won't play Opening Night against Los Angeles, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hague just agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Vegas on Monday. He needs more practice time and has to learn the new systems of the coaching staff before he enters the lineup. Hague is currently on the injured reserve.
