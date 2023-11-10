Hague (lower body) has yet to rejoin the rest of the team at practice and has been limited to individual skating, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hague played in 81 games last season but has been limited to just 10 contests to open the 2023-24 season due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the defenseman was mired in a seven-game pointless streak, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering he has never reached the 20-point threshold in his five-year NHL career.