Hague registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Hague was listed on the second pairing and saw 22:46 of ice time with Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) joining the growing list of injured Vegas defensemen. When the team is at full health, Hague typically works on the third pairing, but he's the first in line to join the top-four. He's played well with a larger role so far in 2023-24, collecting three points, seven shots on goal and three blocked shots over three games.