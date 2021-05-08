Hague registered two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Hague set up goals by Reilly Smith and Nicolas Roy in the contest. The two-assist performance ended Hague's point drought at 15 games, as he's stumbled on offense to end the year. The 22-year-old blueliner has 16 points, 72 shots, a plus-11 rating, 88 hits and 61 blocked shots through 49 outings.