Hague notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Hague entered Sunday with no points over his last eight games. He snapped the drought with a helper on Ivan Barbashev's third-period tally, which was the game-winner. Playing on the third pairing doesn't give Hague a ton of scoring chances. The 24-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 78 shots on net, 92 hits, 104 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through a career-high 62 appearances.