Hague produced an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Hague helped out on a William Carrier goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The assist was Hague's first point since a two-point effort Nov. 5 -- he went seven contests without getting on the scoresheet. The third-pairing defenseman now has five points, 21 shots on net, 28 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 20 outings.