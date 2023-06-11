Hague notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers in Game 4.
Hague had logged just one assist over his last 10 contests. He was a surprise contributor Saturday with a helper on both of the Golden Knights' second-period goals. The 24-year-old defenseman continues to hold down a defensive role on the third pairing with five points, a plus-10 rating, 30 blocked shots, 33 hits, 37 PIM and 24 shots on net through 21 playoff outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Scores game-winning goal•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Hands out assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Garners helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Ripples twine•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Registers assist Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Garners helper in win•