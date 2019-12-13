Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Still sidelined
Hague (illness) won't play Friday against Dallas.
With Hague still under the weather, Nick Holden will hold onto a spot in the lineup against the Stars. The rookie blueliner will hope to recover in time for Sunday's matchup with Vancouver.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Under the weather Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Garners power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Chips in with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Right back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Reassigned to minors, again•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Back with big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.